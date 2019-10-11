$0.27 EPS Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.22. Southwest Gas reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Williams Capital raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

