$0.46 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.