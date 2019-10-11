$0.46 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

