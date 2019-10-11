$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. SYSCO posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.52.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. 1,994,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $79.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 12.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

