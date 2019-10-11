$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.57. NVIDIA reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,286.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after acquiring an additional 858,116 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after acquiring an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,986,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

