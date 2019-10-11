$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 688,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,064,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 209,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,816. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $84.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

