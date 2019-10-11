10,000 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 484,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,680,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 1,818,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604,204. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

