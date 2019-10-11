1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.44. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 1,102 shares traded.

PIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

