146,740 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. KeyCorp makes up 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241,553 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 157,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 422,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,443,976. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

