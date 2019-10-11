$18.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $18.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.51 billion and the lowest is $18.42 billion. Target reported sales of $17.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $78.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.15 billion to $78.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.42 billion to $81.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 46.1% during the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 309.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.5% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $111.83. 4,581,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $112.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.