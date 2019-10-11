$2.17 Million in Sales Expected for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will post sales of $2.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 million. T2 Biosystems posted sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year sales of $9.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 million to $10.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.77 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. T2 Biosystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTOO shares. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink raised their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 439,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,404. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

