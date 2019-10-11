20,292 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 18,207.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,355 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Baxter International by 43.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 553.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 23,909.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

NYSE BAX opened at $86.90 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.