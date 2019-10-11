$205.25 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $205.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.21 million to $207.29 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $186.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $814.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.89 million to $818.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $875.77 million, with estimates ranging from $844.60 million to $906.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 641,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,929,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,432,000 after purchasing an additional 463,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,800,000 after purchasing an additional 170,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 149,451 shares during the period.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

