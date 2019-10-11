21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the August 30th total of 474,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $470,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 129.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. 39.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 141,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,867. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $129.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

