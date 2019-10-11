$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) to announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the highest is $3.33 billion. AXA Equitable reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full-year sales of $13.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AXA Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AXA Equitable by 77.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AXA Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AXA Equitable by 118.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXA Equitable by 1,837.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. AXA Equitable has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $22.93.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

