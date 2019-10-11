$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. VF reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.62. 1,062,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,825. VF has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of VF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 280,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 75,598 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

