$308.32 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce $308.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.57 million to $309.07 million. Verisign posted sales of $305.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.49. 511,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.05. Verisign has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $221.78.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

