$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $19.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $130.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $139.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $197.38 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $253.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 643,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Barry D. Quart bought 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $79,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,417.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 295,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,990 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,505,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

