$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $19.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $130.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $139.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $197.38 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $253.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 643,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Barry D. Quart bought 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $79,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,417.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 295,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,990 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,505,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.