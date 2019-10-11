42-coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $418.00 (42)

42-coin (CURRENCY:42) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $678,056.00 and $418.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $16,144.21 or 1.93891963 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

42-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

