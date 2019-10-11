83,836 Shares in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 1.59% of Postal Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE PSTL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $57,954.00.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

