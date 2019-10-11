976,012 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 976,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,340,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 181,431 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.02. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

