ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Down 41.3% in September

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the August 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,393. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 393,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ABB by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,076,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ABB by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after acquiring an additional 816,202 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ABB by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,088,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 744,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

