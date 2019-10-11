ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 19.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 19.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20.10 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 22.33.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.