AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 65.9% during the first quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,174,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

