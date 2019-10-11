Absolute Price Tops $0.0020 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $26,457.00 and $1,543.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00855665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00197019 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005967 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00091780 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004068 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4,545.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

