AceD (ACED) Trading 22.4% Lower This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. AceD has a market cap of $41,760.00 and $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008813 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 8,778,265 coins and its circulating supply is 8,765,065 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.