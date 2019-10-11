Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading 19.3% Higher

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price traded up 19.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.42, 4,980,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 394% from the average session volume of 1,007,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

