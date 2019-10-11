Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.19

Shares of Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.19 and traded as high as $18.00. Acorn International shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

About Acorn International (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

