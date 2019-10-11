adidas’ (ADS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €267.71 ($311.30).

Shares of ADS traded up €0.70 ($0.81) on Friday, hitting €279.30 ($324.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,750 shares. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €272.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €259.61.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

