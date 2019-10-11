Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADYYF. Guggenheim raised shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of Buy.

Adyen stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $703.00. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $695.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $752.95. Adyen has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $828.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

