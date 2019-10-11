Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading 13.7% Higher

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)’s share price traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $20.15, 3,268,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 292% from the average session volume of 833,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

The stock has a market cap of $860.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 189,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. purchased 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

