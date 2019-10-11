Affiance Financial LLC Buys 102 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 303,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 296,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.45. 44,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

