Affiance Financial LLC Sells 13,922 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the period. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II accounts for approximately 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 125,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 483,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000.

NYSE PML traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

