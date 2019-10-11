AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.29, 128,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 169,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AgroFresh Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 81,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.