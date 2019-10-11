Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. 629,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

