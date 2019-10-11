Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €8.10 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.37 ($10.90) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.38 ($12.07).

Air France KLM stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €10.03 ($11.66). The company had a trading volume of 2,158,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.75. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

