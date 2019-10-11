Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.85. 22,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.38. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $295.75 and a 52 week high of $394.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.82.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

