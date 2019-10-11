Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.40

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $18.29. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 3,075,980 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 31,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.33, for a total transaction of C$580,439.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 549,457 shares in the company, valued at C$10,069,348.98. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total transaction of C$1,801,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,589,458.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

