Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 30th total of 63,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

