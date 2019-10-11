Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 110.2% in September

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the August 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN APT remained flat at $$3.53 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,163. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

