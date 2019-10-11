Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,209.47. The stock had a trading volume of 433,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,205.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,174.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price target (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

