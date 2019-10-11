Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,228.01. The stock had a trading volume of 451,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,204.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,171.62. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

