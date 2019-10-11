Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $198.78. The stock had a trading volume of 873,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,546. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.81.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

