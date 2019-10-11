Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 150,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,199. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $86.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

