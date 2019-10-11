Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) has been given a $50.00 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

NYSE MO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

