Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the August 30th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 131,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,076. The firm has a market cap of $522.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

