Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,256.29.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $1,720.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,778.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,847.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

