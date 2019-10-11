Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given a $2,225.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) received a $2,225.00 price objective from investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,255.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,731.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,776.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,847.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.