American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Set at $36.00 by Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given a $36.00 target price by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Macquarie lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,531,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

