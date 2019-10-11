American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.18. American Cannabis shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 18,425 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

In other American Cannabis news, major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 100,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $31,066.65. Insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $120,007 over the last three months.

American Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMJ)

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.