American National Bank Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,595,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,823. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $116.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

